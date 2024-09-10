Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is giving an honest take on how injuries have affected him personally. Rendon is battling a bad back that has kept him out of the team's lineup in recent days.

“No matter what I do, everything I try, it doesn’t work,” Rendon said, per the Orange County Register. “I’m battling. I don’t know how else to do it.”

The veteran infielder has had a lot of bad luck with injuries in the last few seasons. Rendon has had issues with his hip, wrist, and hamstring in the last few years. The infielder says he's not sure if he will ever be the baseball player he once was due to his ailments.

“It’s hard to say, because it’s been so long, battling injuries and surgeries for this long,” Rendon added. “I’m not getting any younger, but I’m going to continue to fight my ass off till I’m done.”

The Angels must keep battling without their third baseman for the time being. Los Angeles is mired in yet another disappointing season, with a 60-84 record.

Rendon's back injury slowed down his Angels season

Rendon is not having his best offensive season. The infielder is hitting .218 this year, with 14 runs batted in and no home runs. He's appeared in 57 games, which is actually the most amount of contests he has played in since 2021.

The amount of game appearances and at-bats the infielder has had in Los Angeles is far lower than what he was getting in Washington with the Nationals. Rendon appeared in more than 100 games for four straight years, from 2016-2019. His batting average was also much better during that period, with three seasons hitting north of .300.

“It’s frustrating not being able to be the man that I once was or to be the player that I once was,” Rendon added. “I gotta try to keep persevering, keep fighting my ass off.”

The infielder says he's worked on maintaining his body, especially since he started having some injuries when he arrived in Los Angeles. That includes nutrition and diet regimens. He's not sure if he could do anything differently that would have kept him in the lineup.

“No idea,” he said. “If you have any recommendations, I’ll take them. I feel like I’ve exhausted every blood test, DNA test, food, nutrition, allergies, anti-inflammatory stuff. And I have no idea. Everything that’s not a banned substance.”

Angels fans certainly understand their guy's frustrations. The team is hopeful that Rendon can get it going again soon. The Angels are in action Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins.