The Angels are making efforts to bolster their bullpen with this reliable AL pitcher.

The Los Angeles Angels are recovering from the departure of highly coveted superstar Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani left for the Dodgers in December of 2023 during the height of MLB Free Agency. Nevertheless, LA is closing in a deal with Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zac Plesac.

Free-agent pitcher Zac Plesac and the Angels are close to a contract agreement, per MLB Insider Robert Murray. The Guardians selected Plesac in the twelfth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Plesac has spent a significant amount of his time in the Triple-A class of the Minor League Baseball Association.

The 28-yeard has not quite been the starting pitcher Cleveland imagined he would grow into, but he still has the opportunity to improve. In 2023, Plesac threw 14 strikeouts, had a W-L of 1-1, an ERA of 7.59, and notched an average WHIP of 1.97 in five major league games.

If everything pans out, Plesac will help a struggling Angels team.

Los Angeles finished 2023 with a 79-89 record and was the second-to-worst team in the AL West. The Angels had Shohei Ohtani on their side; however, he alone was not enough for the team to make the playoffs.

The Angels are expecting Mike Trout to make an efficient return from his injury, which should bolster their competitiveness. Moreover, LA still has the services of Reid Detmers, who threw 134 strikeouts in 2023 (ranked 34th in the league). Still, Los Angeles must continue to improve their roster.

As MLB Free Agency progresses, will Zac Plesac and the Angels finalize a deal? If so, can the 28-year-old revive his career in the major leagues with LA?