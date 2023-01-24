The Los Angeles Angels are shockingly no longer for sale. Team owner Arte Moreno committed to owning the team on Monday night, sending fans into a frenzy.

While fans process the news, we are learning more about the sale process prior to Moreno’s backtracking. Among the details we are learning include the team’s rumored sale price.

The Angels had five prospective bidders, as reported by The Athletic’s Sam Blum. Preliminary offers from the interested parties were expected to come by mid-February.

Blum further notes there were high-profile bidders interested in the team. One bidder resonates from Asia, while two others currently own franchises in the NBA.

Los Angeles certainly had some interest, and that was reflected in the rumored sale price. The Angels were expected to be sold for at least $2.5 billion. In fact, the team could have even sold for north of $3 billion.

Instead, Moreno will remain in charge of the Angels for the foreseeable future. This is in spite of the feeling that his children are not interested in inheriting the franchise from their father, Blum notes.

The Angels have not made the playoffs in eight seasons, a league-worst streak. Los Angeles has received multiple MVP performances from Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in that time, but have not capitalized.

Furthermore, Moreno’s ownership has seen its share of controversy. The team has faced legal issues over the 2019 death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs and from two international prospects over reneged contracts.

Regardless, Moreno remains in charge. He is now tasked with convincing Ohtani to remain with the Angels. Only time will tell if he can successfully keep his two-way superstar.