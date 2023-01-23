Arte Moreno will remain the owner of the Los Angeles Angels in 2023 and beyond, per the Angels Twitter account. Moreno announced his decision via a statement on Monday. The team was originally expected to be sold, but the Moreno Family ultimately decided to end the process of potentially selling the Angels.

“During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience. This offseason we committed to a franchise record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series Championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter of Angels Baseball,” Moreno shared in a statement.

“We are grateful to Galatioto Sports Partners for their outstanding efforts throughout the process that allowed us to meet with a number of highly qualified individuals and groups who expressed strong interest in the Club. However, as discussions advanced and began to crystalize, we realized our hearts remain with the Angels, and we are not ready to part ways with the fans, players, and our employees.”

Angels fans would love to see their ball club win the World Series for the first time since 2002. But at this point, they will settle for a playoff appearance. The team has failed to reach the postseason since the 2014 campaign. Mike Trout has only one playoff series under his belt, while Shohei Ohtani has yet to experience the MLB Playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if Moreno can help the Angels return to being a competitive force in the AL West.