Any Los Angeles Angels fan who has been able to avoid a tirade or daily dose of Advil should be commended for their composure and ability to withstand anguish. This season has truly been an unmitigated disaster with both the present and future of the franchise suffering one devastating blow after another. The only glimmer of light peaking through the gloomy skies above Angel Stadium is Shohei Ohtani mashing his way to 50 home runs, or beyond.

His unprecedented greatness is truly the last remaining bright side fans can look to as they desperately trudge their way through the never-ending darkness. That sliver of satisfaction could be in jeopardy after Ohtani was scratched from Monday's home game versus the Baltimore Orioles with oblique tightness.

The worst case scenario has been avoided, at least for now. “No roster moves today, Angels say,” Sam of The Athletic reported Tuesday. “Which means Shohei Ohtani (oblique) is not on the IL (injured list).”

LA is not in the clear yet, but this could bode well for the MVP favorite's playing status going forward. He incurred the injury during Monday's batting practice after an awkward check swing and will also be out of the lineup on Tuesday. Ohtani is already done as a pitcher for 2023 after tearing his UCL last month.

If he were to be placed on the IL or shut down for the rest of the year, there would be little reason for fans to pack into Gene Autry Way for a baseball game. Watching the Japanese superstar wrap up possibly the greatest individual season ever is the only acceptable consolation prize to a painful 2023 campaign. So, keep hoping for the best.