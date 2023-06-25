The Los Angeles Angels handed the Colorado Rockies quite the drubbing on Saturday, and it's thanks in large part to Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss who achieved an incredible feat during the contest.

By the fourth inning of the game, the Angels were already up by 23-0 against the Rockies. It was made possible by the 13-run third inning by LA that saw them take a 15-0 lead. At the heart of that run, however, was Trout, Drury and Thaiss who opened the period with three straight home runs.

That's right, the trio hit back-to-back-to-back HRs off Rockies starter Chase Anderson, and it just seemed to have taken the life out of the Colorado franchise. It is worth noting that it's the first time since 2020 that three players hit three home runs on three consecutive pitches. The last team to do it was the New York Yankees, thanks to their trifecta of Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The Angels' absolute trashing of the Rockies made quite the headlines on Saturday, with plenty of fans sharing their shock and disbelief over what happened. Losing by double digits is one thing, but losing by 20 or more and allowing a team to have a 13-run inning is on a completely disastrous level.

The Rockies are obviously one of the worst teams in the MLB this 2023 season, though they remain a professional team that's competing on the biggest stage of baseball. With all that said, props should be given to the Angels as well for showing that they know how to bounce back after an ugly defeat.