Published November 23, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Angels’ front office went down to work Tuesday and pulled off a trade that got them outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers. In exchange, the Angels sent a trio of pitching prospects RHP Janson Junk, RHP Elvis Peguero, and LHP Adam Seminaris to Milwaukee, as announced on the Brewers’ Twitter account.

The #Brewers have acquired RHP Janson Junk, RHP Elvis Peguero and LHP Adam Seminaris from the Angels in exchange for OF Hunter Renfroe. pic.twitter.com/53sDowG543 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 23, 2022

This comes across as a solid get for the Angels. For one, Renfroe is coming off arguably his best season in the big leagues. In the 2022 MLB campaign, Renfroe slashed .255/.315/.492 with a .807 OPS and a career-high 126 OPS+. He also hit 29 home runs to go along with 72 RBI. He also posted a .347 wOBA and a 124 wRC+. Renfroe is someone who could provide considerable offense and power to help carry the burden being carried mostly by the superstar duo of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

Renfroe is also an asset on defense, as noted by MLB Trade Rumors’ Anthony Franco.

“That power production is Renfroe’s calling card, but he’s also a viable defender in the corner outfield. Defensive Runs Saved has pegged him right around league average in right field in each of the last three seasons. Statcast’s range-based metric has Renfroe a few runs below average annually, but he compensates for his fringy athleticism with top-tier arm strength.”

The Angels have not made the MLB postseason for nearly 10 years now. The last time they joined the playoffs party was way back in 2014. Since then, the Halos haven’t even won more than 85 games in a season despite having Trout in all those seasons.