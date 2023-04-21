Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Logan O’Hoppe is expected to be the catcher of the future for the Los Angeles Angels. His future came a bit early as O’Hoppe made the big league club this season. However, the Angels will now need to wait to get O’Hoppe back into the lineup after an unfortunate injury.

The Angels have placed O’Hoppe on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder injury, via Sarah Valenzuela of The Los Angeles Times. There’s still no timetable for how long exactly O’Hoppe will be out. With the top prospect down, Los Angeles has called up Chad Wallach to take his place.

O’Hoppe is currently ranked as the best prospect in the Angels organization, via MLB Pipeline. Furthermore, he ranks as the 47th-best prospect in all of baseball. Los Angeles decided to call him up after he tore the cover off the ball in the minor leagues. Over 287 games, O’Hoppe hit .276 with 50 home runs and 183 RBI.

He got his first taste of the MLB last season, appearing in five games. O’Hoppe remained with the big league club through 2023, appearing in 16 games this season. The catcher was hitting .283 with four home runs and 13 RBI.

Now, the Angels will await to see how long Logan O’Hoppe is on the shelf. After his strong start to the season, they’ll hope he won’t last too long on the injured list. With O’Hoppe playing a major role in LA’s future, they’ll want to ensure he is fully healthy. In the meantime, the Angels’ offense will take a slight hit at catcher.