Angels fans react as Mike Trout homers for seventh straight game

The Los Angeles Angels are virtually out of contention for the 2022 MLB postseason, but Mike Trout continues to make them watchable. Trout is currently on a tear, having extended his home-run streak to seven games with a bomb to centerfield tonight against the Cleveland Guardians on the road.

MIKE TROUT HOMERED FOR THE 7TH CONSECUTIVE GAME 🚨😳 (via @Angels)pic.twitter.com/Z1GM7X4G3f — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 12, 2022

With that home run, Mike Trout has moved into a tie with several other legends of the game for the second-longest such streak. Jim Thome, Barry Bonds, Kevin Mench, Kendrys Morales, and Joey Votto also hit home runs in seven consecutive games, but only two so far in the history of Major League Baseball have been able to go beyond that. Don Mattingly hit eight home runs in consecutive games in 1987; Ken Griffey duplicated that feat in 1993.

Of course, Mike Trout has social media buzzing about yet another display of greatness from one of the best ever to play the sport.

Mike Trout:

⚾️ 7 straight games with homers

⚾️ a developing case of hat head pic.twitter.com/YUyNAvKZTX — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) September 12, 2022

Mike Trout's greatness only supersedes itself, seven straight games with a home run, one off the all-time record, just amazing — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) September 12, 2022

Mike Trout just homered for the seventh straight game and is indeed still very good at this sport pic.twitter.com/v5ZaBerCyn — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) September 12, 2022

I feel like this has really crept up on a lot of people. So I can emphasize enough: Mike Trout is one game away from tying the ALL TIME RECORD for consecutive games with a home run! 🤯 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 12, 2022

Then again, it’s also a reminder that Mike Trout is extremely underappreciated.

I didn't think it was possible, but we're not talking about Mike Trout enough. He's underrated. We've been calling him the greatest player ever for years and it's still not enough. It's never enough. — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) September 12, 2022

Mike Trout is a lock to make the Hall of Fame one day. However, he’s also played in only three playoff games so far in his career, and all of them happened in 2014. It’s a depressing fact that Mike Trout has only appeared in that many games in the MLB postseason in his entire career, and he’s unlikely to add to that in 2022, with the Angels so far back behind in the American League West division and AL wild-card races.

That’s not stopping Trout from performing to a level only a few could, though.