The Los Angeles Angels and infielder JD Davis are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Robert Murray of FanSided. It is a minor league deal that includes an invitation to spring training.

Angels, JD Davis agree to contract in MLB free agency

Davis, 31, offers versatility. He can play either corner infield position as well as the outfield. Davis most recently played for the Athletics and New York Yankees in 2024, but Davis is best known for his time in New York with the Mets.

After spending the first two years of his big league career in 2017 and 2018 with the Houston Astros, Davis joined the Mets for the 2019 campaign. He immediately made a significant impact, hitting .307 with an .895 OPS. Davis added 22 home runs across 140 games played.

Davis would go on to have a few more productive seasons with the Mets, but he did not replicate his impressive 2019 season. The versatile infielder has since played for the San Francisco Giants, Athletics and Yankees.

Now, Davis is set to join an Angels ball club that has failed to reach the postseason since 2014. The Angels have been fairly busy in free agency, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to snap their postseason drought anytime soon.

Los Angeles features a number of talented players, but the Angels just can't seem to find enough consistency to make any real noise in the standings. Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon were both considered two of the best players in baseball a few years ago, but they have both been limited in recent seasons due to injuries.

The Angels are hoping to compete in the American League West in 2025. Perhaps the JD Davis addition will help them take a step forward. Davis has a respectable offensive ceiling, and his defensive prowess will only help matters.