The Los Angeles Angels are allowing former All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson to revive his career. The team has signed Anderson to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Anderson, 31, was once among baseball’s premier shortstops. He spent eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox, earning the 2019 American League batting title with a .335 average and back-to-back All-Star nods in 2021 and 2022.

“Former All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson signs a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels as he tries to revive his career with manager and infield guru Ron Washington.” via Bob Nightengale on X, formerly Twitter.

During his peak, Anderson’s consistent offensive production and energetic style of play made him a cornerstone for the White Sox, helping the team to playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021. However, his career trajectory took a downturn in 2023. Anderson’s batting average plummeted to .245, and his power vanished, as he managed just one home run in 123 games. His struggles continued in 2024 with the Miami Marlins, where he hit a dismal .214 across 65 games before being released.

For the Angels, Anderson represents a low-risk signing with potential upside. The team’s current infield is anchored by emerging shortstop Zach Neto, who posted a promising .249/.318/.443 slash line with 23 home runs in his first full MLB season. Anderson is unlikely to challenge Neto for the starting shortstop position but could compete for a utility role or even slide over to third base if Anthony Rendon’s injury issues persist.

Manager Ron Washington, known for his expertise in developing infielders, could play a pivotal role in Anderson’s attempted resurgence. With his guidance, the Angels hope Anderson can recapture some of the form that once made him one of the league’s most exciting players.

Anderson’s performance in spring training will determine his future with the team. If he impresses, he could serve as a versatile infield option or provide veteran depth for the Angels’ roster. Should Anderson struggle to regain his form, the Angels can part ways without any financial burden.

For a team looking to climb back into contention, Anderson offers a potential bargain. If he bounces back, he could also serve as a valuable trade chip later in the season. Regardless of the outcome, this signing underscores the Angels’ willingness to take calculated risks in their quest to build a competitive roster.