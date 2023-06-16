The Los Angeles Angels have been a mystery team in recent years because they have put two of the most talented players in the sport on the field in Mike Trout and Shohei Otani, but they have struggled to find respectability and a winning record.

However, that has turned around this year, as the Angels have a 38-32 record through 70 games and are in contention for a spot in playoffs. Much of that is due to the play of rookie shortstop Zach Neto.

Zach Neto is going on the IL with an oblique strain. He said he didn’t know the severity of the strain or how long he’ll be out. He said he is feeling better already. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 15, 2023

While Neto may be an unheralded player compared to his two star teammates, he has done the job at the plate and in the field. Unfortunately for Neto and the Angels, the 22-year-old shortstop has been placed on the Injured List with an oblique strain.

The Angels have not said how long the shortstop will be out of action, but Neto has said that he is starting to feel better already.

Neto felt discomfort while making a throw from the hole in a game against the Texas Rangers, and when the paid did not dissipate right away, he had to come out of the lineup. Manage Phil Nevin was hoping the issue was a cramp, but an MRI revealed the oblique strain.

The young shortstop's dependable play in the field has resulted in a confidence that has not been seen on the Angels in several year. Zach Neto is slashing .259/.338/.431 and the 2022 first-round draft choice has also hit 6 home runs and knocked in 22 runs. More importantly, he has made just 3 errors while handling 210 chances.