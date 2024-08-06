Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo underwent season-ending wrist surgery but is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2025, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

That puts an end to the best season of Rengifo's career so far — one in which he hit .300, stole 24 bases, and became one of the most sought-after infield names on the market before the MLB trade deadline. The Angels ultimately decided to hold onto Rengifo, who appeared in three games after the deadline and left LA's August 1 game against the Mets in the fifth inning.

Rengifo, a 27-year-old switch hitter, has one more year of team control before hitting the market as a free agent in 2025. He's due $4.4 million this season and the injury will likely cost him headed into his final season of arbitration.

Fletcher added that pitcher Chase Silseth also underwent season-ending surgery. His procedure was on his elbow but was not Tommy John surgery, and he is also expected back for Spring Training.

Luis Rengifo's wrist injury has plagued him for a while

Yes, the Angels opted not to trade Rengifo at the deadline. But that may have been because other teams simply weren't willing to give up much for someone they were not sure was healthy.

Rengifo missed 15 games with a wrist injury in July, which he suffered right as trade talks were heating up. Before that point, he was hitting .315 with an .800 OPS. Since coming off the Injured List, he has hit only .188 with a .476 OPS and one extra-base hit.

With the Angels out of contention for a playoff spot, there was no need to delay the inevitable with Rengifo. The Angels can now either turn their attention toward winning in 2025 or look further down the road. Rengifo will still be an attractive trade target in the offseason with a salary that probably won't match his potential. That one remaining year of team control, however, could lower his asking price.