The Los Angeles Angels and pitcher Zach Plesac are agreeing to a contract. The Angels announced Plesac is signing a one-year, $1 million deal, per The Sporting Tribune.

Plesac had spent his entire professional baseball career with the Cleveland Indians/Guardians. The right-handed pitcher has a 26-27 career record, with 359 strikeouts in 84 games of work. He started 83 games in his career. The Angels are expected to give Plesac a spot in the starting rotation for now, as the veteran gets his bearings following a tough season for the Guardians in 2023.

Plesac struggled last year, starting only five games. He posted a 7.59 ERA, and spent time with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, the Guardians' minor league affiliate. He had his best season in Cleveland in 2021, when he finished with a 10-6 record while starting 25 games and pitching more than 142 innings.

The Angels are trying to find some defense in this off-season, to make up for the loss of their star slugger/pitcher Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani announced he was signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers this off-season and the Angels have big shoes to fill to replace him. The team certainly hopes Plesac is an ingredient to help in the mix.

In 2023, the Angels finished with a disappointing 73-89 record. The team was 17 games behind in the AL West to the first-place Houston Astros.

The Angels made room for Plesac on the roster by sending left-handed pitcher Adam Kolarek to Triple-A Salt Lake. Plesac was drafted in 2016 by Cleveland in the 12th round of the MLB draft. He played his college baseball at Ball State.