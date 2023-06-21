The Los Angeles Angels will have an offseason financial dilemma this year, when superstar pitcher Shohei Ohtani becomes a free agent, and his teammate Mike Trout projects it as the highest ever.

A three-time MVP in his own right, Mike Trout believes Ohtani will command the largest salary ever when he hits the market this winter.

“I think he's anywhere between five and six [hundred million]. That's a lot of M's,” Trout said on the B/R Walk-Off podcast.

Mike Trout predicts Ohtani’s next contract 😳 pic.twitter.com/AZY9Yxqk60 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 21, 2023

Trout already holds a 12-year, $426 million deal with the Angels, and Ohtani will blast through that figure wherever he signs. Ohtani leads the Angels in just about every pitching and batting category, unbelievable statistical dominance from the 28-year-old two-way player.

MLB players were recently polled on a collection of topics, including where they believe Ohtani will land as a free agent. 57% believe he will go across town and become a Dodger, while 11% think he will resign with the Angels.

The Angels are currently tied for second in the AL West as the All-Star break nears, and they will have to decide if they are going full tilt as buyers at the trade deadline. If they want any chance of resigning Ohtani after this season, they will certainly have to make a playoff run to compete with big spenders in the Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees.

The Angels are sitting with +700 odds to win the AL West on Fanduel Sportsbook, and they also hold +140 odds to just make the playoffs. Those odds are subject to increase if they continue to improve on their 41-34 record, and add more critical pieces at the deadline to impress Ohtani before his major contract decision.