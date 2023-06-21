The window for opportunity is wide open for the Los Angeles Angels if they want it. Yet, at the same time, it's closing exceedingly fast.

The opportunity would be the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

The Angels currently have two generational talents leading the charge for their team in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. With the dynamic duo finally clicking as a unit lately, blasting home runs left and right, the Angels have somewhat surprisingly crept up into second place in the AL West. The surprise being in the Angels coming out victorious in the unsurprising Ohtani and Trout highlights.

After a series sweep by division rivals Houston Astros at the beginning of the month, the Angels have went on an impressive 11-3 run, securing victories over division foes like the Seattle Mariners and the first-place Texas Rangers. Compared to this time last year, they are seven games better off in their 74 games played this season. They are currently on track to win 90 games, making this the best Angels team Ohtani has been a part of. It could also be the last Angels' team he plays on.

Angels making postseason helps Shohei Ohtani re-signing

The Angels making the postseason is crucial for Shohei Ohtani's potential re-signing. This season holds immense significance for the Angels, and it all hinges on one player. Ohtani is an incredibly mesmerizing player, perhaps one of the most captivating in recent memory. It would be a waste to confine his immense talents to a team that can't win or, worse, doesn't prioritize winning.

Watching the Angels continuously lose despite having talented players has been frustrating. Even more frustrating is their apparent lack of effort to support the talent they possess, both during the season and in the offseason. If they genuinely want to retain one of the greatest players the game has ever seen, they need to make significant moves this season. Because if there's even a inkling of a chance that Ohtani stays with the Angels, they, without question, have to make the postseason this year, as MLB senior writer for ESPN Jeff Passan stated back in April.

To do that, the Angels have to make a concerted effort to provide help to both of their sluggers.

Mike Trout isn't getting any younger

It's important to consider that Trout isn't getting any younger. When Trout signed his 12-year, $430 million contract with the Angels in 2019, it was one of the largest deals in MLB history. However, it might have also sealed his fate of never competing for a World Series. Throughout his career, Trout has only played in one playoff game due to the Angels' inability to provide him with an opportunity to showcase his talents in October. Many hoped that Ohtani's arrival would change that narrative. At 31 years old, Trout is not ancient by any means, but the wear and tear of consistent work are beginning to show.

No player has been as consistently outstanding as Trout in recent memory, except for Ohtani in recent times. However, this season, Trout's performance has dipped slightly, with a .257/.364/.479 slash line and a 130 OPS+. While these numbers would be impressive for most players, the Angels need Trout to transcend his usual self to fulfill their postseason aspirations and keep Ohtani happy. Though injuries have occasionally sidelined him in recent years, the potential for Trout to once again become a generational force remains within his grasp. Regardless of his health or his ability to maintain lofty numbers, the Angels need to strengthen their lineup in other ways.

Angels need to swing big on first baseman

First base has been a problem for the Angels this season. They have struggled to find consistent production from various players, resulting in a collective .234/.288/.396 slash line and a lackluster 79 OPS+. While Jared Walsh's return from injury provides hope, the Angels must explore alternatives to solidify this position.

One potential target is Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals. Goldschmidt possesses immense power and is only one year away from the end of his contract. At 35 years old, he is still putting up impressive numbers, slashing .289/.381/.502 with a 141 OPS+. Acquiring Goldschmidt would not only bring offensive firepower but also establish a formidable trio with Ohtani and Trout. If the Cardinals are willing to sell, the Angels should be eager to buy Goldschmidt.

Starting rotation

The starting rotation, apart from Ohtani's brilliance, has struggled to consistently deliver quality performances. A strong starting rotation is vital for any team's success, especially for a team with postseason aspirations in a long season. Addressing this deficiency will be crucial for the Angels to maintain their position in what will undoubtedly be a competitive AL West going forward.

One intriguing option could be Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox are likely to sell their pending free agents, making Giolito available for the right price. The question is, can the Angels afford him? While trading top prospect Jo Adell for Giolito may initially seem like an overpay, it's important to consider the scarcity of impact starters in the trade market.

The Angels started the season with a farm system that was widely regarded as one of the weakest in baseball. Unfortunately, the situation hasn't improved, particularly considering the recent call-ups they have made. With that being said, the great obstacle in keeping Ohtani may extend beyond his new contract. In attempts to keep him while also acquiring impactful additions through trades where they have little to offer in return could be a problem. Ironically, Ohtani himself then becomes the Angels most valuable trade asset in such a scenario.