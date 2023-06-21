General Manager Perry Minasian stated on Tuesday that the Los Angeles Angels are highly unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they remain in playoff contention this summer, according to ESPN.

While Minasian didn't definitively promise that Ohtani won't be traded, he emphasized his season-long stance on the matter. He strongly indicated that the Angels are determined to end their eight-year playoff drought and are willing to take the risk of potentially losing their two-way superstar in free agency.

“It's pretty self-explanatory with where we're at (in the standings),” Minasian said while speaking to reporters before the Angels opened a two-game Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are likely to be one of the top contenders for Ohtani in free agency.

With a record of 41-33, the Angels currently hold one of the AL's wild-card playoff spots and are trailing the AL West-leading Texas by five games. Their recent 11-3 surge, including a three-game series win against the Rangers, has significantly boosted their chances of making the playoffs for the first time in Ohtani's career.

Ohtani, who will turn 29 next month, has been instrumental in the Angels' success this season. He leads the major leagues in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage, and opponents' batting average.