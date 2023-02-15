Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is confident in his abilities, and he said that if he plays a full healthy season that he would be the best player in baseball and that Ken Griffey Jr. agrees with him, on the Miami Mic’d Up podcast with Jeremy Tache.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. told he’ll be “the best player in baseball” if he’s healthy… …and that’s because Ken Griffey Jr. told HIM the same thing 👀 Watch Jazz’s full story from ‘Miami Mic’d Up’pic.twitter.com/KdzQEFhvoX — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) February 15, 2023

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was talking about emulating the swings of Ken Griffey Jr. and Gary Sheffield when he was a kid, and then said what those players think he is capable of doing.

“Those are both guys that hit 500, 600 home runs in their career, and they’re telling me, ‘boy, if you play a healthy season, you’re gonna be the best player in the league,'” Chisholm Jr. said on the podcast. “So, for me, I’mma let you know it I’mma give you the same answer they told me, If I play a healthy season, 160 games, I’ll be the best player in the league.”

Chisholm Jr. played 60 games in 2022 and produced in that time, hitting .254 with a .325 on-base percentage and 14 home runs. Chisholm Jr. said he was playing at 60% last season, and detailed the injuries he was going through.

“I was at 60% last year,” Chisholm Jr. said on the podcast. “Playing for 60 games. I was, already had a torn meniscus and had a messed up back before the season started. Me, my coaching staff and my training staff all knew it.”

Tache asked if Chisholm Jr. wants to play 140 to 150 games in 2023, and Chisholm Jr. responded confidently.

“I’m trying to play 160 if I don’t play 162,” Chisholm Jr. said.

The Marlins are hoping Chisholm Jr. can stay healthy for a full season to pair with defending National League Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara.

Sandy Alcantara and Chisholm Jr. along with new acquisition Luis Arraez hope to be the nucleus for a team that aims to contend with the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets in the National League East. If Ken Griffey Jr. and Gary Sheffield are right, the Marlins will have a cornerstone player.