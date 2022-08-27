Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has been one of the best players in baseball for a long time. He showed why that is the case on Friday night.

During the top of the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, Trout came to bat with one on and one out. He took a breaking pitch off the plate and launched it into the right-field seats.

The home run was Trout’s 27th of the season. More importantly, the home run created Angels history. Trout surpassed Garret Anderson for the most runs scored as a member of the Angels, with 1025.

The Angels won the game 12-0. Following the win, Trout spoke with Bally Sports West’s Erica Weston about the accomplishment.

“It’s special,” the Angels star said. “There have been a lot of great players before me. It’s pretty cool passing Garret. I know what he’s done for the organization, and what he’s done on a baseball field. It’s pretty remarkable. Just to be in the same company, it means a lot.”

Trout’s accomplishment on its own is remarkable enough. It becomes even more remarkable when you consider how quickly he accomplished it.

The Angels star needed just 1374 games to become the team’s all-time leader in runs scored. Comparatively, Anderson needed 2013 games to accomplish the feat himself.

When the dusk settles on Trout’s career, he will undoubtedly be a team legend. He may even go down as a legend of the game of baseball itself. That won’t change, even as injuries threaten to swallow him whole.

“We’ve had a lot of great hitters in this franchise, and, obviously, Mike’s going to go down as one of the best,” interim Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “Special player and pretty special to be able to manage him too.”