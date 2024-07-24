Los Angeles Angel star Mike Trout has had some tough bouts with injuries. Trout is rehabbing from a torn meniscus he suffered in April of 2024. The center fielder experienced knee soreness that saw him exit one of his Triple-A Salt City Bees Games on July 23, but the hope was he would be back on the field soon. Instead, Trout's recovery process has received an alarming pause.

Trout is not in Salt Lake City's lineup for Wednesday night's game and is returning to Southern California to be evaluated, Angels PR posted on X, formerly Twitter. Hopefully, everything is okay and Mike Trout's injury recovery does not get significantly delayed.

When Trout exited Tuesday's Bees game, fans were worried he suffered a serious ailment. However, when asked about the star center fielder, Angels manager Ron Washington implied that Trout could still take the field for his next rehab game on Wednesday.

“There’s still a chance Mike Trout could DH tonight,” Washington said, per Rhett Bollinger. “He’ll be evaluated more today. He felt better as the night went on after being removed with left knee soreness after two innings last night.”

Unfortunately, Trout was not able to bounce back. Yet, fans will not know the extent of his injury until he receives his evaluation.

Angels look to remain strong despite Mike Trout injury concern

Los Angeles took a tough hit in 2023 when two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani departed the team for the crosstown Dodgers. Yet, the Angels retained the services of Trout, a three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star. Trout has struggled to stay healthy during his later years. In 2023, he played just 82 games, and has played 29 so far in 2024.

In his short 2024 stint, the 32-year-old has amassed 10 home runs, accumulated 14 RBI, and held a .867 OPS on a .220 batting average. Despite the concerns, there is a chance Trout can come back and contribute to Los Angeles. In the meantime, his teammates will do all they can to hold the fort down.

The Angels possess a 45-57 record, which places them fourth in the American League West standings. Los Angeles has won 7 of their last 10 games despite their losing record. If the club continues their strong effort, they can make a push to get back to .500.

25-year-old right fielder Joe Adell will continue to lead the team's offense in Mike Trout's absence. Adell leads the Angels in home runs (15) and RBI (46).

Los Angeles looks to continue their efforts to make a climb in the AL West.