By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers are believed to be saving up for a Shohei Ohtani 2023 free agency run. But LA will face no shortage of competition once the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way phenom hits the open market. But another current Dodgers’ star, Julio Urias, is also set to hit free agency next offseason. Dodgers’ beat writer Juan Toribio recently explained LA’s potential Julio Urias plan in free agency, per Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter.

“Even if the Dodgers don’t sign Ohtani, it also allows them to spend freely on Julio Urías, who is also a free agent after the 2023 season. But that strategy has forced them to make tough decisions, particularly letting longtime Dodgers Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner join the Cubs and Red Sox, respectively,” Toribio wrote.

The decisions to let Bellinger and Turner walk in free agency weren’t easy ones. But LA tends to value pitching depth and Julio Urias is a star in every sense of the word. He garnered Cy Young attention this past season before Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins won the award.

But does this mean that Julio Urias is the Dodgers’ fallback option if they fail to land Shohei Ohtani? One may perceive it in that fashion. But Los Angeles’ lack of spending this offseason may place them in position to make a serious run at both players. The Dodgers would be in excellent position for 2024 if they re-sign Julio Urias while adding Shohei Ohtani.

Although that is a dream scenario, Ohtani still projects to be their top priority barring an Angels’ extension.