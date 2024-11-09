An MLB franchise does not languish in irrelevance for a decade without having a slew of organizational problems, but the biggest issue that has faced the Los Angeles Angels in their lengthy run of incompetence is an inability to build a formidable starting pitching rotation.

Signing Kyle Hendricks to a one-year $2.5 million contract is understandably not going to convince fans that a turnaround is coming, unless the 2016 World Series champion comes with a time machine that is, but at least management is immediately acknowledging that change is needed. And apparently, the Halos are not done addressing the starting staff.

“{General manager} Perry Minasian said Angels would like to add one more starter to rotation,” Baseball America's Taylor Blake Ward reported on X. Although Anaheim is bound to be dubious, given ownership's track record when it comes to acquiring hurlers, this reveal does offer some optimism.

Angels have the opportunity to construct a promising rotation

If the organization was to surprise people and sign a premium pitcher in free agency, the Angels' rotation would actually look quite intriguing on paper. Jose Soriano notched a 3.42 ERA in 113 innings of work last season, Tyler Anderson earned an All-Star Game selection and Jack Kochanowicz posted a sub-4.00 ERA in his first 11 MLB starts. Hendricks stumbled frequently with the Chicago Cubs in 2024 (5.92 ERA), but he might just have the necessary knowledge to adapt in his first year in Anaheim.

While the addition of an ace would definitely change fans' outlook on the ballclub, even a capable No. 2 starter could significantly boost the Angels' prospects in 2025. A second-half plunge, which resulted in a franchise-worst 63-99 record, makes it difficult to appreciate the positive impact that manager Ron Washington had on the team. His comments did not help, either

The leadership and big-game experience that Hendricks and Jorge Soler are bringing to the clubhouse might already have this group on the right track. Their influence can continue to help the younger players find their way and develop into reliable contributors.

Making a big splash would send an even stronger message, though. Hopefully, the Angels will not wait too long to scoop up another arm, otherwise anticipation might reach an uncomfortably high level.