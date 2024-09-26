It has been another frustrating season in Anaheim for the Los Angeles Angels. Mike Trout is dealing with an injury and the team has struggled overall. Angels manager Ron Washington recently made controversial comments about the team that drew the attention of the MLB world.

“We’re going to get some baseball players who may not be superstars, but they know how to play,” Washington said, via an article by Anthony De Leon in the Los Angeles Times that was published on Wednesday. “We forgot to bring real baseball players into the organization. Nothing against those guys here, but they’re not big-league baseball players and they certainly can’t help us win a championship.”

Washington was likely just trying to make a brutally honest statement. However, some people in the MLB world felt as if it was criticism of the team's current players. Washington clarified his comments on Thursday, via Sam Blum of The Athletic.

“I misspoke. I didn't mean it the way it came out, where I'm saying the organization isn't giving me big league players,” the Angels manager said. “It's players that have to grow into big league players.”

The Halos are rebuilding. They are not anywhere near having a championship-caliber roster. Washington hopes the players on the team can develop into quality MLB players, however, that is something that will come with time.

Ron Washington's first season with Angels

Washington was looking to lead the Angels to a competitive season in 2024. Instead, the team currently holds a lackluster 63-95 record. The Angels will finish in last place in the American League West.

Washington is still optimistic about the Angels' future. The Angels are obviously hopeful that Mike Trout can return and stay healthy in 2025. Building a contender around him is the goal.

With that being said, the team has plenty of work to do. Ron Washington is a great manager but he still needs reliable big league players on the roster.