Shohei Ohtani just keeps living up to his Shotime nickname. Whenever the Los Angeles Angels pitcher plays, there's bound to be a broken record.

That was the case on Tuesday as the Angels played the Chicago White Sox inside Angel Stadium. At the bottom of the first inning, Ohtani recorded his 27th homer of the season off Michael Kopech's pitch. He sent the ball flying to the right side of the field that had the home fans celebrating like crazy.

Ohtani's 27th homer on the 27th 🤯#GoHalos pic.twitter.com/10iFB1s12J — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 28, 2023

Adding more to the festivities, Ohtani actually achieved a pitcher feat that was last seen 50 years ago. Ohtani has now homered in three of his last four starts, becoming the first pitcher since Rick Wise in 1973 to hit a home run in at least three games where he started in a single month, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Shohei Ohtani wasn't actually done on Tuesday with his HR galore. At the bottom of the seventh, he hit another homer, this time sending the ball to the left center field.

The Angeles are having quite the huge season, as they entered their showdown with the White Sox with a 43-37 record and within striking distance of the Texas Rangers in the AL West. Sure enough, Ohtani is a big reason for that as he continues to lead the league in home runs.

Ohtani is certainly setting himself up for a nice payday when he hits free agency in 2024, and it surely won't be surprising to see a team offer him a $600 million contract considering how brilliant he has been so far this campaign.