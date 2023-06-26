Shohei Ohtani is bound to get a massive contract when he hits MLB free agency. Whether it be with the Los Angeles Angels or not, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow believes he should be getting at least $600 million, reports Chris Rose Sports.

Tyler Glasnow says Shohei's next contract should start with a six pic.twitter.com/5mGsKXgrxp — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) June 26, 2023

“Six. It should be six. I don't know how it couldn't be six…I think the bet is a little more sure than other people…if you give him a ten-year, $600 million contract, I think that's going to be good money spent.”

Tyler Glasnow says that it doesn't make any sense for Ohtani's contract to start with anything less than six given the value he brings. He calls Shohei Ohtani an ‘alien,' saying his otherworldly talent both hitting and pitching the ball just needs to be appreciated.

Given how much money Shohei Ohtani is expected to make on his next contract, it seems unlikely that it will be with the Angels. The obvious destinations would be in any of the bigger markets, like the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers. Teams like the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs could be in play as well.

While rumors surrounding Shohei Ohtani's future record breaking contract will continue to bounce around social media, the Angels are amid one of the better starts to a season since Ohtani's arrival. They currently sit at 42-37 and are within striking distance in the AL West.

Even if the Angels don't succeed as a team this year, Shohei Ohtani is definitely going to rack up more accolades. He is likely going to win AL MVP for the second time in his career, which could be the cherry on top of the future contract that nets him $600 million.