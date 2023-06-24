Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani continue to dazzle for the Los Angeles Angels. On Friday night, this dynamic duo showed once more why they're one of the most feared one-two punches in the MLB — perhaps even in its entire history.

At the top of the fifth inning, with the game still tied at 2-2 against the Colorado Rockies, the two and three spots on the batting order came to the plate. In need of an offensive jolt, both Ohtani and Trout, as they always seem to do for the Angels, delivered, hitting back-to-back home runs to give the Angels a 4-2 lead.

And in doing so, the Mike Trout-Shohei Ohtani duo continue to make history. According to ESPN Stats & Info, this was the ninth time they went yard back-to-back, which is tied for the most in Angels franchise history. Prior to this, the duo of Trout and Albert Pujols stood tall in this regard.

As great of a duo Trout and Ohtani have been, what will sting for Angels fans is that it hasn't yet translated into much success. In fact, their game against the Rockies, which ended in a 7-4 defeat, was a microcosm of how this era of baseball has gone for them. Their best players have always been among the best in the entire sport, but in terms of team success, they have not achieved much.

But the Angels thus far this season have remained in playoff contention. At 41-36, they are right in the thick of the AL Wild Card race. And with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani continuing to tear the cover off the baseball, expect them to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.