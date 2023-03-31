A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani might have to buy new teammate Hunter Renfroe a bottle after Thursday’s Opening Day game against the Oakland Athletics.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, with Shohei Ohtani still on the mound, Renfroe pulled off what can be considered an early catch-of-the-year candidate.

Hunter Renfroe with one of the most bizarre catches we will ever see!#GoHalos | #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/FIpJCMTvyQ — Inside Edge (@IE_MLB) March 31, 2023

Athletics infielder Jace Peterson thought he hit the ball well enough for an extra-base hit, but apparently, the baseball gods had other plans for that play. Renfroe actually miscalculated where the ball was going and just threw his left hand up for a hail mary try. Fortunately for Renfroe, his prayer was answered, leaving Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the Angels players in disbelief.

Renfroe was brought in by the Angels in the offseason mostly to get Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout help on offense, but he also showed some defensive chops in his first game in Los Angeles uniform. Renfroe joined the Angeles last February on a one-year, $11.9 million deal.

Before coming over to join Shohei Ohtani and the Angeles in LA, Renfroe played for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 during which he slashed .315/.492/.807 with 29 home runs and 72 RBI along with an OPS+ of 126. Renfroe has hit at least 26 home runs in five of seven seasons so far in Major League Baseball. He also played before for the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox.

The Angels have not been to the postseason since 2014, and they are hoping that this will be the year when the franchise finally breaks that ugly drought.