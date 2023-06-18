Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze. The Los Angeles Angels superstar is making it near impossible for baseball fans not to be awed by his incredible baseball talents, and he's done it again Saturday when he smashed the 150th home run of his career in the big leagues. With his home run against the Kansas City Royals, Ohtani found himself joining an exclusive statistical MLB club that already features the likes of Willie Mays, Jose Canseco, and Alex Rodriguez, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Shohei Ohtani has his 150th career MLB home run. He required the 4th-fewest games played (652) to reach 150 HR and 75 SB in MLB history, trailing only: ⚾ Willie Mays (598)

⚾ Jose Canseco (630)

⚾ Alex Rodriguez (646) pic.twitter.com/XksLZi1D8X — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 17, 2023

Shohei Ohtani launched a monster solo 437-foot home run in the seventh inning of the game against the Royals to extend the Angels' lead to six runs. However, the Angels would later have a meltdown with their bullpen disintegrating in what turned out to be a 10-9 Los Angeles loss.

Despite the loss, nothing can take away from the continued greatness Shohei Ohtani is showing on the field. After his home run versus the Royals, he gained a solo lead in terms of home runs in the majors. He now has 23 home runs to go with 56 RBI and a .300 batting average. He is right there in contention to win the Triple Crown, which is mind-bending to think about considering that he's also the Angels' best pitcher.

The sky has never been the limit to what Shohei Ohtani can accomplish in baseball. He is a gift that, who will have to reciprocate his all-around brilliance with actual wins because there's only so much this unicorn can do to carry the team on his back.