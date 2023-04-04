Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Angels Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels Mariners.

The Los Angeles Angels know they have to deliver a good season if they want to retain Shohei Ohtani for 2024 and beyond. Ohtani has made no secret of wanting to play for a team which can regularly compete for championships. The Angels have not proven they are ready to reach that standard. They have to show they’re the real deal in 2023 in order for Ohtani to stay with the franchise and give the Halos a real future. If he leaves, it would be a crushing blow for the organization, not only because Ohtani is a superstar, but because he is a unicorn in terms of being able to pitch and hit at an elite level. The Angels would essentially lose two players, not just one, if they lose Ohtani. They would lose an ace-level starter and a top-tier slugger in one fell swoop. They simply have to be good.

After a season-opening loss to the Oakland A’s, they knew they had to respond. In their last three games, they have. The Halos have won three in a row, and they slammed George Kirby and the rest of the Mariner pitching staff in Monday’s series opener in Seattle. They will now try to win the series on Tuesday night, knowing Ohtani pitches for them on Wednesday.

The Mariners won their season opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Since then, they have lost four in a row. Neither their pitching nor their hitting have been up to standard this season. Seattle struggled in the first two months of its 2022 season and turned things around. The Mariners can’t count on a similar midseason revival in 2023. They need to get a faster start out of the blocks so that they aren’t playing catch-up with the Houston Astros the whole year.

Here are the Angels-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-160)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 7.5 (+102)

Under: 7.5 (-124)

How To Watch Angels vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports (Angels) / Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are hot. They got their bats going in Saturday with a romp against the A’s. They continued to hit Oakland pitching on Sunday, and the hot bats continued into Monday, with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout slamming home runs and creating lots of offense for the Halos. This is how this team is supposed to look. When a team is feeling great as it comes to the ballpark, and when the vibes are good in the dugout and clubhouse, it’s a good time to pick a baseball team to win a game. The Angels can also see that the Mariners are struggling. Seattle’s bullpen has not been the airtight force it was last August and September. Seattle hitters have had some moments but aren’t mashing the way the M’s had hoped. This Seattle team struggled early last season, and it is struggling again. It’s hard to bet on the Mariners with confidence right now.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have Luis Castillo on the hill. Castillo is one of the elite pitchers in baseball. He showed why in the American League playoffs last October. Few men in the sport inspire more confidence on the days when they take the mound. Castillo is up in the top tier with Sandy Alcantara in terms of going at least seven innings and shutting down the opposition. The Mariners could not hope for a better pitcher to stop their losing skid and get this team headed in the right direction in the early stages of the season. Castillo should outpitch Jose Suarez of the Angels by a wide margin.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Angels are hot and the M’s are not, but Luis Castillo is a streak-stopper. He’s brilliant. Take Seattle.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5