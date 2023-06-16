Shohei Ohtani strikes people out and hits bombs. That's essentially what the Los Angeles Angels superstar does on a regular basis for the Halos, and he's done both in Thursday night's 5-3 win in a meeting with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

Having already pitched for six innings in the game, Ohtani apparently had enough power and energy to take a pitch deep for over 440 feet when he sent one out of the park in the eighth inning for a two-run home run.

Sho what a night. 🔥 Ohtani is now tied for the MLB lead in homers! pic.twitter.com/dlsZepHbVQ — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2023

Before that home run, Ohtani had allowed just two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts on 99 pitches.

Twitter is once again left in awe by the talent, skill, and power of Shohei Ohtani, with baseball folloers flooding the timeline with reactions to his home run.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Shohei Ohtani sent one 443 feet … to the opposite field … to extend his team’s lead against the first-place Rangers … on a night when he pitched … for his sixth home run in a stretch of seven games,” tweeted Alden González of ESPN.

“Angels Shohei Ohtani has now hit 8 Home Runs in his career when he's also the game's starting pitcher.5 of those Home Runs travelled 430+ feet,” shared Sportsnet Stats.

“SHOHEI OHTANI HAS HIT HIS 22ND HOME RUN AND LEADS MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL!! ANOTHER UPPER DECK OPPO HOMER THIS IS SO INCREDIBLE,” bellowed Ben Verlander of FOX Sports.

With that homer, Ohtani is now tied with Pete Alonso for the most blasts in the big leagues with each having 22.

Shohei Ohtani is incredible and will always be.