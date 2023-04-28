Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels was agonizingly close to etching his name in MLB history once again. Amid a nail-biting match, Ohtani was poised to become the only player to complete the cycle while also functioning as the game’s opening pitcher.

During the crucial eighth inning, the Los Angeles Angels’ All-Star made healthy contact on a pitch inside the strike zone, propelling it toward the center field. The arena held its collective breath, only for Oakland Athletics’ center fielder Esteury Ruiz to snatch it right before colliding with the fence. Ohtani’s effort fell heartbreakingly short of the MLB milestone, landing at 389 feet.

Shohei Ohtani was this close to completing the cycle pic.twitter.com/2hV5rRZV5i — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) April 27, 2023

Though visibly frustrated, Ohtani continued to demonstrate his remarkable abilities throughout the contest. Despite conceding five runs, he only yielded three hits. This accomplishment marked the 10th successive occasion Ohtani had allowed a maximum of three hits, equaling Jacob deGrom’s record for the lengthiest streak by a starting pitcher since 1893.

“It was off the end,” Ohtani said through an interpreter, “so I knew it wasn’t gone off the bat.”

The match also witnessed Ohtani striking out eight opponents and securing a single, double, and triple. This extraordinary achievement hadn’t been realized since Dave Danforth of the St. Louis Browns in 1923. Ohtani’s rare performance further validates his once-in-a-lifetime talent.

As the Angels reveled in their hard-fought 8-7 triumph, Shohei Ohtani’s flirtation with MLB history remains a hot topic. It’s evident that Ohtani never ceases to amaze baseball enthusiasts with his unparalleled skill and devotion to the game. Although he narrowly missed a historic landmark this time, the future appears promising for this unique and legendary athlete.