Shohei Ohtani made another reminder of why he is on his way to Cooperstown. The incredibly talented baseball unicorn of the Los Angeles Angels almost singlehandedly beat the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night at home. It was not a smooth ride for the entire game for Ohtani, though, as he was forced to leave the mound in the seventh inning because of a cracked nail.

After the game, Shohei Ohtani allayed fears of a potential injury that could hinder him from making his next scheduled start.

Via Erica Weston of Bally Sports West:

“Shohei’s nail evidently cracked earlier in the game and he was fine. But he saw Webb warming and thought he might have a better feel for his pitches at that point, so he came out. Should be okay for his next start.”

Shohei Ohtani, who is 7-3 with a 3.-2 ERA through 16 starts this season, left the mound against the White Sox after allowing only an earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts. He did more than just torch White Sox hitters, as he also went 3-for-3 with two home runs.

As many would have expected, what Ohtani did against Chicago was a duplicate of a feat no one had seen before in over 100 years, per OptaSTATS.

“Shohei Ohtani of the @Angels is the first MLB player to reach base 4+ times, hit 2+ home runs and strike out 10+ batters all in the same game since Jack Stivetts did so for the St. Louis Browns against the Toledo Maumees on June 10, 1890.”