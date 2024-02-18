Angels sheds light on Trevor Bauer pitching at their facility.

Trevor Bauer is still hoping that he will land a contract in the big leagues ahead of the 2024 MLB season. It doesn't seem that he's anywhere near getting to that goal, but he's surely trying to get attention at least. In relation to that, Bauer recently posted a video of himself pitching at the Los Angeles Angels training facility.

However, the American League West division club denied that it had anything to do with the Halos having any semblance of interest in the former National Cy Young award winner (via Sam Blum of The Athletic).

“Trevor Bauer posted a YouTube video that was shot from the Angels spring training facility. I've been told that it's not reflective of the Angels having an interest in singing Bauer. He was not invited by team officials for a workout there.”

Bauer has not seen action in the majors since 2021. He last played in the MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers but was only released by LA in January of 2023 amid sexual assault accusations. The 33-year-old Bauer had one of the cases against him dropped since and also brought his talents to Japan, where he played in 2023 for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

From a purely baseball perspective, Trevor Bauer can still be a worthy addition to an MLB roster. The problem is that teams shouldn't just be viewing him from that point of view. It's quite a PR gamble for a team to add a player with such a background, especially for a club like the Angels, who is still reeling from the departure of one of their franchise's faces in years past in Shohei Ohtani.