Shohei Ohtani is going to win the 2023 American League MVP award. Aaron Judge's historic 2022 campaign propelled him to an MVP victory last season, but the award is Ohtani's for the taking without question this year. However, Ohtani can further solidify his incredible campaign by accomplishing one of baseball's most impressive feats.

Everyone is talking about Ohtani's two-way prowess on the mound and at the plate. The Angels superstar has especially impressed on offense and has a legitimate chance of winning the Triple Crown in the American League. As of this story's publication, Ohtani leads the league in home runs (40), ranks second in RBI (82), and third in batting average with a .308 mark, per MLB on Twitter.

But can Shohei Ohtani actually win the Triple Crown in 2023?

Ohtani's home run lead

Ohtani holds a comfortable home run lead in the AL. Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox is second in home runs with 30. Unless another AL player gets scorching hot down the stretch, it appears that Shohei will cruise to an AL home run title.

Batting average and RBI is where things get more interesting.

Shohei Ohtani's chances of earning the batting average, RBI titles

Ohtani is currently second in AL RBI, as previously mentioned. Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers leads the league with a mark of 89. Ohtani, meanwhile, sits at 82. Playing for the Angels doesn't give Ohtani much of an advantage. Garcia is in an explosive Rangers lineup and will have plenty of RBI opportunities.

Also, Garcia will get more pitches to hit. Teams can pick and choose when they want to pitch to Ohtani since he doesn't have much protection behind him. With Mike Trout still injured, Ohtani is the primary focus of opposing pitching staffs. The Angels still feature other respectable hitters, but their offense doesn't have the same amount of firepower as the Rangers lineup.

Finally, Shohei Ohtani trails two players in the AL batting average race. His .308 mark places him behind Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays (.321) and Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays (.315).

In all reality, Ohtani's chances of winning the AL batting title may be even higher than his RBI odds. Yes, he's trailing one player in RBI as compared to two for the batting average crown, but Ohtani isn't far behind and will be able to better control this statistic. Pitchers consistently working around him and putting him on base via the walk won't negatively effect his average.

Prediction: Will Ohtani win the Triple Crown?

In the end, Ohtani certainly will have a chance of winning the Triple Crown. It would place an exclamation mark on an already fantastic year. The Triple Crown may also add a few more dollars to the lucrative amount he's going to get paid in free agency.

However, given the Angels' current situation, it's difficult to envision Ohtani winning the RBI crown. As aforementioned, teams simply don't need to pitch to him down the stretch. With playoff runs on the line, Ohtani will continue to perform well but probably fall just short of the RBI title.

That said, it would be incredible to see him win the Triple Crown. Although I'm predicting he will fall just short, I would not mind being proven wrong here by arguably the greatest player to ever step foot on a diamond.