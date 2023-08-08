Shohei Ohtani's 2023 season simply is the stuff of legends. What the Los Angeles Angels star is doing is simply unprecedented — being this elite both at the plate and on the mound remains one of the epitomes of greatness. There's a reason why the Angels are not giving up on their push for the playoffs, and on Monday night, Ohtani showed that the team may indeed have a fighting chance thanks to him.

On Monday night, with the Angels locked into a tight contest with the team that they beat in the 2002 World Series, the San Francisco Giants, Ohtani played his part in giving his team a 2-1 lead at the time of writing. In the bottom of the first inning, Ohtani singled off of Logan Webb and proceeded to steal second base, notching his 15th bag theft of the season.

And in doing so, Shohei Ohtani became just the second player in MLB history to tally 40+ home runs and 15+ stolen bases in the team's first 120 games. The only other player to have accomplished the aforementioned feat is Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Griffey notched this achievement 25 years ago, a season which he ended with a home run total that tied his career-best for a single season (56).

The Angels star continues to set himself apart from the rest of his peers. Ohtani's main selling point when he entered the league was his projected elite pitching, as he had stuff that put him on par with the best strikeout artists in baseball. He was always a capable hitter as well, but for him to produce the third-most batting WAR (per Fangraphs) in the league this year? That is an incredible feat in and of itself. And now, Ohtani continues to be a strong positive on the basepaths as evidenced by the feat he just tallied.

Alas, it has ben a rough stretch for the Angels over the past few weeks. A strong run before the trade deadline convinced them to go for it, but now, after a four-game series sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani has his work cut out for him as he tries to pull the Angels from below .500.