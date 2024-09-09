ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Angels are on the road to take on the Minnesota Twins Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Angels-Twins Projected Starters

Reid Detmers vs. David Festa

Reid Detmers (3-6) with a 5.87 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 69 innings pitched, 80K/29BB, .259 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: No Decision, 6 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 6 starts, 6.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 30 innings pitched, 31K/15BB, .254 oBA

David Festa (2-5) with a 4.75 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 47.1 innings pitched, 58K/13BB, .238 oBA

Last Start: at Tampa Bay Rays: Loss, 5 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 5 games, 4 starts, 5.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 22.1 innings pitched, 28K/8BB, .239 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Twins Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +158

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Angels vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Detmers made his return to the big league mound against a good Dodgers team, and he was able to pitch really well. He picked up right where he left off in the strikeout category. He is a strikeout pitcher, and when he is at his best, Detmers can reach 10 strikeouts easily. With Detmer's high chase rate, high whiff rate, and high strikeout rate, the Angels have a great chance to win this game.

With Detmers on the mound, the Angels just have to hope he does not get into trouble with his command. The good news is the Twins are not a team that takes many walks. Minnesota will swing early in the count, and they look to do damage. Detmers has to take advantage of their aggressiveness. If Detmers can get the Twins to chase, and record a couple strikeouts, the Angels will win this game.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins have faced Detmers once this season. In that game, they were able to really get to him. The collected nine hits over five innings, scored five runs, and they only struck out three times. It was back in April, but the Twins did a lot of damage, and their offense has not really changed all that much. The Twins need to attack their pitches in the zone, and not chase pitches. As long as they do that, the Twins will win this game.

Minnesota has Festa on the mound, and he has been good in his last eight starts. In that span, Festa has a 3.13 ERA, and 50 strikeouts in just 37.1 innings pitched. Along with that, Festa has walked just 12 batters, and given up 28 hits. The Angels are not a strong offensive team as they have the third-worst batting average. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the league in barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, average exit velocity, and slugging percentage. Festa should have no problem shutting down the Angels Monday night.

Final Angels-Twins Prediction & Pick

Detmers had a very good start in his return to the mound, but I am not so sure that will continue. I like what Festa has done since mid-July, and the Angels are not a good offensive team. For that reason, I am going to take the Twins to win this game straight up.

Final Angels-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-188)