Tyler Anderson will take the mound for the Angels in game two of their series with the Astros on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Astros prediction and pick.

Angels-Astros Projected Starters

Tyler Anderson vs. Justin Verlander

Tyler Anderson (10-13) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Tyler Anderson took the loss against the Astros on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

2024 Road Splits: Tyler Anderson has been dominant on the road with a 7-4 record and 2.23 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.

Justin Verlander (4-6) with a 5.20 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Justin Verlander picked up the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two.

2024 Home Splits: Justin Verlander has been roughed up at home this season with an 0-3 record, 7.30 ERA, and 1.54 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Astros Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +194

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Angels vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Fox Sports West, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Los Angeles Angels head to Houston for a crucial series against the Astros, Friday's matchup between Tyler Anderson and Justin Verlander presents an intriguing opportunity for an upset on the road.

Despite the Astros' recent success, there are several factors that point to a potential Angels victory. Tyler Anderson, the Angels' left-handed starter, has been a consistent force in their rotation this season. With 136 strikeouts in 29 starts, Anderson has proven he can handle high-pressure situations. His ability to mix pitches and keep hitters off-balance could be the key to neutralizing Houston's potent offense.

On the other side, Justin Verlander, while still formidable, has shown signs of vulnerability since returning from a neck injury. In his last outing against the Angels, Verlander struggled with command, walking his first two batters and relying heavily on defensive plays to limit damage.

The Angels' offense, despite recent struggles, has the potential to break out. Players like Nolan Schanuel, who has shown flashes of brilliance, could capitalize on Verlander's current form. Additionally, the possible return of Mickey Moniak from a hand injury could provide a much-needed boost to the lineup.

While the Astros have home-field advantage, the Angels have nothing to lose at this point in the season. This underdog mentality, combined with Anderson's consistency and Verlander's recent struggles, sets the stage for a potential upset. If the Angels can strike early and put pressure on Houston's bullpen, they have a real shot at stealing a win in this series opener.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, all eyes will be on the pitching matchup between Justin Verlander and Tyler Anderson. Despite some recent struggles, Verlander and the Astros are poised to come out on top in this crucial divisional clash.

Verlander, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has shown flashes of his dominant self since returning from injury. While his last few outings have been uncharacteristically shaky, the veteran right-hander has a history of rising to the occasion in big games. His experience and competitive drive make him a formidable opponent, especially at Minute Maid Park where he tends to excel.

The Astros' offense, led by sluggers like Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, should provide ample run support against Angels starter Tyler Anderson. The Astros' lineup, which has been heating up lately, is likely to capitalize on Anderson's vulnerabilities.

Houston also holds a significant advantage in the standings, fighting for the AL West title while the Angels are well out of contention. This disparity in motivation could play a crucial role, with the Astros pushing hard for every win in the season's final stretch.

With Verlander on the mound, a potent offense ready to pounce, and the backing of their home crowd, the Astros are well-positioned to secure a victory against the struggling Angels on Friday night.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels, expect a closely contested battle that ultimately tilts in favor of the home team. Justin Verlander, despite recent struggles, should have another solid outing against the Angels, leveraging his vast experience and the comfort of pitching at Minute Maid Park. The Astros' potent lineup is likely to find success against Tyler Anderson, who has been inconsistent this season. While the Angels may keep it close early, Houston's superior bullpen and home-field advantage will prove decisive in the later innings. Look for key contributions from Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker as the Astros secure the victory, bolstering their playoff aspirations.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros -1.5 (-108), Under 8.5 (-122)