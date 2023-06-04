The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to avoid the four-game sweep as they play the Houston Astros in the final game of the series. We are at Minute Maid Park, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Angels-Astros prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Astros defeated the Angels 9-6 on Saturday. Now, they have a chance to sweep the four-game series against the Halos. The Angels got on the board first in the third inning when Shohei Ohtani slapped a triple to right-center field to make it 1-0 Halos. However, the Astros tied it up in the bottom half of the inning. Chas McCormick added to the fun when he clapped a double to left-center field to give the Astros their first lead of the day. Later, the Astros loaded the bases for Alex Bregman, who blasted a moonshot the left-center field for a grand slam.

The Angels inched closer when Hunter Renfroe golfed a long shot toward the Crawford boxes for a solo home run. Significantly, it was his 11th of the season and cut the deficit to 7-2. Ohtani clipped a double to left-center field to make it 7-3. Next, Mike Trout clipped a single to left-center field to cut the deficit to 7-5. But the Astros distanced themselves from the Angels when McCormick cratered a shot to right-center field for a solo shot. Thus, his fourth home run made it an 8-5 score. The Astros tacked on another run to finish off a victory.

Cristian Javier tossed six innings while allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out five. Meanwhile, Patrick Sandoval went 3 1/3 innings while allowing six earned runs and eight hits while striking out four and walking four. Sandoval started well and then unraveled in the fourth inning, causing the Angels to pull him.

Griffin Canning will come into today's start with a 4-2 record and a 4.89 ERA. Meanwhile, J.P. France will make the start for the Astros and comes into the showdown with a record of 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA.

Here are the Angels-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Astros Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-146)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Angels vs. Astros

TV: SNSW, FSW, MLB Extra Innings, MLB TV

Stream: MLB

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels continue to struggle in Houston against the Astros. Moreover, the Angels came into this season with a 36-69 record against the Astros since the start of the 2017 season. The Angels left 13 runners on base on Thursday. Then, they left eight stranded on Friday and in last night's game.

Trout is batting .269 with 13 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 36 runs. Ultimately, he went 1 for 5 yesterday. Ohtani is hitting .262 with 15 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 33 runs. Amazingly, he was one home run shy of the cycle yesterday. Renfroe is batting .256 with 10 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 31 runs. Furthermore, he contributed to the offensive production in yesterday's game. Brandon Drury is hitting .254 with 10 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 26 runs. However, he could not do much yesterday. Gio Urshella is batting .310 with two home runs, 24 RBIs, and 21 runs. However, he did not provide much help yesterday.

The bullpen allowed three earned runs through 4 2/3 innings. Unfortunately, it was not a good second outing for Ben Joyce. But Sam Bachman tossed two shutout innings despite walking four. Hence, the Angels now are the sixth-worst team in the majors in walks. The bullpen has issued 75 walks, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Angels will cover the spread if they can drive the runners home. Then, the pitchers must tighten the strike zone and avoid walks.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are amazing and catching fire again. Now, their bats look to cintinue their roll and take out their divisional rivals. Yordan Alvarez is batting .279 with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 37 runs. Also, he went 1 for 4 with a run yesterday. Alex Bregman is hitting .248 with seven home runs, 32 RBIs, and 33 runs. Likewise, he went 1 for 4 yesterday with a run. Kyle Tucker is batting .281 with seven home runs, 34 his, and 22 runs. However, he got a rest day and will reenter the lineup today. McCormick is hitting .233 with four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 10 runs. Today, he looks to keep his bat hot.

The bullpen waffled yesterday. However, they remain the second-best in the league. The Astros do not walk many hitters and it has proven to be a difference during this winning streak.

The Astros will cover the spread if they continue to bash the baseball. Then, their pitching must avoid making mistakes to Ohtani and Trout.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Astros have dominated this series. However, the Angels are due to catch one break. They steal the final game.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-146)