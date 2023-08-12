The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to bounce back from a bad loss as they face the Houston Astros on Saturday. We are here to share our MLB odds series, making an Angels-Astros prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Astros destroyed the Angels 11-3 on Friday night. Now, they look to tack on another. Things started well for the Angels in the second inning when CJ Cron clobbered a solo shot to deep left field to give the Angels an early lead. However, the Astros responded in a major way in the bottom half when Jon Singleton blasted a three-run bomb to deep right to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. The Astros added two more runs to make it 5-1. Then, the Halos got one back in the third when Luis Rengifo clipped a single to trim the deficit to 5-2.

But the Astros gained more separation in the third when Singleton smacked another monster shot to right field. Significantly, it was his second of the day, a two-run bomb to give the Astros a 7-2 lead. The Astros added more runs in the fourth inning when Jeremy Pena clapped a double to left field to make it 8-2. Next, Martin Maldonado drove him and another home to make it 10-2.

Justin Verlander tossed six innings in his first game back with the Astros allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out seven. Conversely, Reid Detmers lasted only 2 1/3 innings while allowing seven earned runs on seven hits and walking three. A majority of the runs came on two blasts.

Tyler Anderson will start for the Angels and comes in with a 5-3 record and a 4.92 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing two earned runs on two hits while striking out six and walking three in a loss to the Seattle Mariners. Anderson struggled in his last start against the Astros while going only three innings while allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out five and walking two.

JP France comes in with an 8-3 record with a 2.75 ERA. Recently, he went 3 1/3 innings while allowing one run (none earned) in a win over the New York Yankees. France has faced the Angels twice. First, he went seven innings while allowing one earned run in a win. He then went 4 1/3 innings in his next start allowing four runs (two earned) in a no-decision.

Here are the Angels-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Astros Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-125)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How To Watch Angels vs. Astros

TV: FOX Sports and Fox Deportes

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Time: 7:16 PM ET/4:16 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels were supposed to have this team that could hit anything. Unfortunately, it has not worked out that way, as they have struggled at the plate as much as they have on the mound. The Halos currently rank 10th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, seventh in runs, third in home runs, and fifth in slugging percentage. However, the Angels are the type of team that will score almost all their runs in one game and go quiet over the next few games. And there is only one player that has consistently produced. Yes, you know who I am talking about.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .305 with 40 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 89 runs. Ultimately, he went 1 for 4 last night. Brandon Drury is currently hitting .277 with 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 40 runs. Additionally, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI on Friday. Mike Moustakas is batting .276 with 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 39 runs. Moreover, he went hitless on Friday. Cron is hitting .205 with one home run, five RBIs, and six runs in his time with the Angels.

But the Halos are 20th in team ERA. Unfortunately, it has been the same old story again for the Angels. Their pitching allowed seven runs before the fourth inning even arrived on Friday.

The Angels will cover the spread if Anderson can revert to his great pitching from 2022. Then, they need the bats to gather at least five runs.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros seem to struggle when they are hitting. However, it always comes alive against the Angels. The Astros currently rank 16th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, ninth in runs, 12th in slugging percentage, and ninth in home runs.

Jose Altuve is batting .311 with nine home runs, 26 RBIs, and 40 runs. Additionally, he went 2 for 3 on Friday. Alex Bregman is hitting .249 with 18 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 67 runs. Also, he went 0 for 2 with an RBI on Friday. Yordan Alvarez is batting .278 with 21 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 50 runs. Meanwhile, he went 0 for 4 on Friday. Kyle Tucker is hitting .293 with 21 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 66 runs. Yes, he went 0 for 4. It was the bottom of the lineup that did most of the damage. Significantly, the 6-9 hitters went 10 for 15 with eight RBIs.

The Astros will cover the spread if the bottom of the order keeps producing. Additionally, France must dominate the Angels again.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to trust the Angels right now. Therefore, go with the Astros to cover the spread.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (+104)