The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to bounce back as they face the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. We are at Rogers Centre, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Angels-Blue Jays prediction and pick, while showing you how to watch.

The Blue Jays defeated the Angels 4-1 on Friday. Now, the Halos look to bounce back. Things started well for the Angels when Shohei Ohtani clubbed a blast into the seats in right field. Significantly, it was the league-leading 39th home run of the season for Ohtani and gave the Angels a 1-0 lead. But the Blue Jays fought back in the second inning when Matt Chapman launched a rocket to deep left field for a game-tying home run. Ultimately, it was his 14th home run of the season.

The Jays took the lead in the fourth when Danny Jensen popped a shot to deep left-center field to make it 2-1 Jays. Later, Bo Bichette clapped a double to left-center field to make it 3-1 Blue Jays in the sixth. The Jays put this game out of reach in the seventh when Whit Merrifield slammed a solo home run to center field.

Lucas Giolito went 5 1/3 inning in his Halos debut while allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out five. Meanwhile, Kevin Gausman went six innings while allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out nine.

Reid Detmers will start for the Angels and comes in with a 2-7 record and a 4.38 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Detmers has not won since July 2. Meanwhile, Alek Manoah will start for the Jays and comes in with a 2-8 record and a 6.10 ERA. Manoah has not gone past the fifth inning since his return from the minors. Additionally, he is still shaky, issuing four walks last week and five walks in the previous start.

Here are the Angels-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Blue Jays Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-178)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Angels vs. Blue Jays

TV: MLB Network

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 3:08 PM ET/12:08 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Ohtani is batting .201 with 39 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 80 runs. Also, he went 2 for 4 yesterday. But the rest of the lineup combined for seven hits. Furthermore, the Halos left 11 runners stranded.

The Angels had two golden chances to score. First, they had Taylor Ward on second base in the first inning with two outs not long after Ohtani hit a home run. But the Halos stranded him. Then, the Angels loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning while still trailing 3-1. But Trey Cabbage and Eduardo Escobar struck out. Finally, Luis Rengifo flew out to end the inning.

The Angels will cover the spread today if they can drive their runners home. Then, they need a strong performance from Detmers.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Jays also struggled to hit the baseball. However, they capitalized on their chances and made the Halos pay. The home run that Chapman hit was right down the middle, and he made Giolito regret it. Likewise, Merrifield took advantage of a pitch that was right down the middle. The Jays did not have have many runs. Regardless, they were able to take advantage of their chances and make the Angels pay.

But the best thing about the win was their pitching. Significantly, Gausman continued to show why he was the best pitcher on the roster. It was a statement as to why the Jays continue to hold onto the final wildcard spot. Now, the Jays will look to the guy who should have been their ace.

Manoah was supposed to be a Cy-Young candidate. Instead, he has struggled immensely and forced the Blue Jays to demote him. Manoah hopes to get a hold of his control. Thus, he has to avoid walking players. Manoah must not make mistakes against Ohtani or any of the other hitters capable of smashing the baseball.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if they can produce some runs. Likewise, they need Manoah to pitch well.

Final Angels-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Angels could not hit anything yesterday. However, they face a former ace who is still struggling. Expect the Angels to take advantage of this and keep this game close. Therefore, the Angels will cover today.

Final Angels-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-178)