The Los Angeles Angels will head down the interstate-5 freeway for a showdown with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. We are in sunny San Diego, sharing MLB odds series, making an Angels-Padres prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Angels salvaged a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks and avoided a sweep at home. Now, they are preparing for a three-game holiday set with the Padres. The Angels are hoping for better results as they have gone 5-9 over their past 14 games. Thus, these three games will be a test to see if they can begin to turn it around and stay in the competitive playoff race.

The Padres lost two of three to the Cincinnati Reds. Moreover, they have gone 1-7 over eight games. The Padres are 3-10 over a 13-game stretch and 7-18 over 25 games. Unfortunately, their season has gotten worse over the past few weeks.

Shohei Ohtani was originally supposed to start. However, the Angels will go with Jaime Barria, who comes in with a 2-3 record and a 2.92 ERA. Barria struggled in his last start, going three innings while allowing five earned runs on seven hits in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. Significantly, it was his first start since June 14. The Padres will go with Blake Snell, who is 4-7 with a 3.21 ERA. Ultimately, he went six innings in his last outing while allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out 10. Snell has had six straight starts with six or more innings.

The Angels are currently 45-41 and sitting in third place in the American League West while two games behind the final wildcard spot in the AL. Conversely, the Padres are 38-46 and sitting in fourth place in the National League West while also sitting eight games behind the final wildcard spot in the NL.

The Angels lead the all-time series 21-18. Additionally, the teams last met in 2021, with the teams splitting four games.

Here are the Angels-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Padres Odds

Los Angels Angels: +1.5 (-142)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How To Watch Angels vs. Padres

TV: Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes, and Fox Sports West

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are a mind-boggling team. Sometimes, they look like the best team in the AL. But there are other teams where they struggle to hit the baseball. Hence, you get a stretch where the Angels look bad, as they did this past weekend.

Shohei Ohtani is still rocking the bat, batting .306 with 31 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 61 runs. However, Mike Trout is struggling, hitting .260 with 17 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 53 runs. Mickey Moniak has been a good addition for the Halos, batting .306 with eight home runs, 21 RBIs, and 17 runs. Also, Hunter Renfroe is hitting .247 with 14 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 39 runs. These four help power an Angels' team that is 10th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, sixth in runs, fourth in home runs, and fifth in slugging percentage.

The bullpen is eighth in bullpen ERA. However, the relievers have struggled recently, sporting a 4.40 ERA over the past 10 games. The series against the Diamondbacks saw additional struggles.

The Angels will cover the spread if Trout and Renfroe can generate hits. Then, Barria must go five innings at the least while passing a one or two-run lead onto the bullpen.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres were supposed to be one of the better teams in the NL. Sadly, it has not worked out that way for them, as the hitting has been abysmal, and the leadership has gone missing.

Manny Machado is struggling, only batting .246 with 36 RBIs, and 33 runs. Meanwhile, Xander Bogaerts is posting career lows, with a batting average of .255 with eight home runs, 28 RBIs, and 40 runs. Fernando Tatis is batting .277 with 15 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 45 runs. Regardless, the Padres expect more from him. Juan Soto is hitting .274 with 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 46 runs. Ultimately, he must do more. These four lead an offense that is 23rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, 20th in runs, 10th in home runs, and 20th in slugging percentage.

The starting pitching remains stout. However, the bullpen is not as good as it once was. Friday was a perfect example of this, as the Padres relinquished the game when they had a chance to close it out.

The Padres will cover the spread if Snell can prevent Ohtani from taking him deep. Likewise, they must hit the baseball.

Final Angels-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Angels and Padres are both similar in the way they sometimes struggle to get runs across the board. Therefore, the under is very appealing and the decision we are going with.

Final Angels-Padres Prediction & Pick: Under: 8 (-118)