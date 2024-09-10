ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Twins continue their march to the playoffs as they face the Los Angeles Angels. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Twins prediction and pick.

Angels-Twins Projected Starters

Griffin Canning vs. Pablo Lopez

Griffin Canning (5-12) with a 5.02 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP

Last Start: Canning went 6.2 innings, giving up four hits and four walks. He would surrender just one run in a win over the Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Canning is 0-9 in 12 starts on the road this year. He has a 5.24 ERA and a .261 opponent batting average.

Pablo Lopez (14-8) with a 4.05 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Lopez went 6.2 innings, giving up seven hits and a walk. He would surrender three runs, but take the win over the Rays.

2024 Home Splits: Lopez is 6-4 in 13 starts at home with a 3.98 ERA and a .265 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Twins Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +205

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Angels vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

TV: BSW/BSNO

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are 27th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. Zach Neto has led the way at the plate for the Angels. He is hitting .256 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. Neto has 20 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 64 runs scored. Further, he has stolen 29 bases. Jo Adell has also been solid this year. He is hitting .207 with a .280 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 54 runs scored. He has also stolen 15 bases. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Taylor Ward. Ward is hitting .244 this year with 22 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 64 runs scored.

Taylor Ward has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .318 in the last week with three home runs, four RBIs, and six runs scored. Mickey Moniak is also driving in runs. He is hitting just .176 in the last week but has a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Finally, Logan O'Hoppe is hitting just .200 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. The Angels are hitting just .181 in the last week with eight home runs and 26 runs scored in six games.

Current Twins have eight hits in 46 at-bats against Pablo Lopez. Anthony Rendon has the most success, going three for nine with two home runs and four RBIs. Meanwhile, Nolan Schanuel is 2-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 11th in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .233 on the year with a .310 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 49 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .235 on the year with a .324 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs and 60 RBIs while scoring 54 times this year. Willi Castro rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .246 with a .329 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs with 52 RBIs while scoring 79 times.

Carlos Santana has been solid in the last week. He is hitting just .200 but is getting on base at a .304 rate. He has two home runs, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Kyle Farmer has been hitting well in the last week. He is hitting .444 in the last week but has just one home run, one run scored, and one RBIs. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Edouard Julien hitting .263 with a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored. The Twins are hitting just .209 in the last week with seven home runs and 16 runs scored in the last seven games.

Current Twins have just eight career at-bats against Canning with just two hits. Christian Vazquez has both hits, going two for three against Canning.

Final Angels-Twins Prediction & Pick

Griffin Canning had a great start last time out, still, it was the first time the Angels have won he a game Canning started in his last five games. He has given up 15 runs in his last five starts, over, 29 innings of work. Meanwhile, Pablo Lopez has been great. In his last five starts, he has allowed just six runs, with five earned, over 32.1 innings. The Twins have gone 4-1 in those games. The Twins offense has been horrible in the last week, but they will be able to score enough to get the win.

Final Angels-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (-105)