The New York Yankees are continuing their quest for postseason baseball, and manager Aaron Boone had good things to say about new infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s adjustment to third base. In an interview with MLB Network Radio, the long-time Yankees skipper discussed Chisholm's transition to the hot corner.

“He came up to me two days ago and he goes, ‘Man, I think I was born to play third base,'” Boone remarked during his call with the station.

As the Yankees' schedule progresses, Chisholm's continued growth will be a major storyline in the Bronx. The team needed help at third base most of all based on first-half results, and so far, the former All-Star has delivered and then some. Furthermore, it seems as Chisholm has adjusted to life at Yankee Stadium and quickly become a favorite among both his teammates and the fans themselves. The newly minted-third baseman will look to continue his excellent start in pinstripes.

Yankees, Jazz Chisholm Jr. adjusting to each other

Yankees superstars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have basically carried the offense this season, as the majority of the team has underperformed at the plate. Not Chisholm Jr., who has already made a sizable impact on the Bronx Bombers' attack. So far with New York, the man at the hot corner has a .300 batting average over 30 at bats. He's also hit four home runs and knocked in eight runs in addition to two stolen bases.

Boone discussed his new third baseman's defense at length during the conversation with MLB Network Radio. As a former Gold Glove third baseman himself, the Bombers' skipper knows the demands of the position intimately.

“If you didn't know any better, you'd say Jazz Chisholm is one of the best defenders in the league,” stated Boone.

Described as a plus defender at second base during his time with the Miami Marlins, Chisholm Jr. was starting to get the hang of center field as well before the trade. He's an elite athlete who possesses high baseball IQ, so the transition to one of the toughest defensive positions in baseball seems like a walk in the park.

Will Yankees clinch another postseason berth?

With a growing offensive core of Judge, Soto, and Chisholm Jr., the Bombers could still use one or two more lineup anchors. Will rookie Ben Rice team up with veteran Anthony Rizzo in a platoon at first base? Can second baseman Gleyber Torres return to his 2023 form? Will shortstop Anthony Volpe break out of this sophomore slump? Right now, the questions outweigh the answers.

Yet, there's more hope now that the former Marlin Chisholm has joined the 27-time world champ Yankees. In a race for 28 titles, it is imperative that some of these other starting position players pick up the slack offensively. In order to win in October, they must excel in all areas on the field. If things don't break their way, then winning that 28th championship looks much less likely.