Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour leads past and present Vogue editors in Disney+ UK's original documentary In Vogue: The 90s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Joining Wintour are former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Vogue global editor at large Hamish Bowles and Vogue sustainability editor Tonne Goodman as they tell stories about the fashion industry from the Met Gala to the magazine's most legendary covers.

The 90s are back In Vogue

Iconic celebrities will also offer their insights such as Kate Moss, Hillary Clinton, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker. The show's first three episodes will premiere Sept. 13, Friday, right in the middle of London Fashion Week. The last three will start streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 20, right in the middle of fashion week in Milan.

The four Vogue editors will tell the story of what the fashion industry was like in the '90s as the magazine portrayed it in its pages. In Vogue: The '90s will chronicle the decade that changed fashion forever as it lived through Hollywood, grunge, the Met Gala, the globalization of American fashion and hip-hop. Each of the six episodes will focus on a defining '90s moment.

If you grew up in the '90s — or you're someone who identifies as a millennial — this show just might be for you. It will delve into what's sometimes known as the post-Cold War decade. The decade saw the beginnings of multiculturalism and alternative media. Gen X-ers (1965-1980) became adults while the Millennials (1981-1996) were entering their teen years.

Even if you're not particularly interested in fashion, you'd remember that this was the decade of The Rachel haircut for women and hi-top fade for men. You knew at least one person who owned a Tamagotchi, had rollerblades or wore Dr. Martens with flannels; or all of these all at once.

All-Star guests

The documentary comes at a serendipitous time since almost everything in popular culture seems to be hell-bent on reviving the '90s: from the recent reboots of movies and TV series to comebacks of bands and singers.

Some of the biggest names in fashion will also be seen in the six episodes, including supermodels Amber Valletta and Claudia Schiffer, Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) curator Andrew Bolton, filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, fashion and creative editors Camilla Nickerson and Grace Coddington, art director and photographer Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, costume designer Catherine Martin, actresses Claire Daines and Elizabeth Hurley and designers Donna Karan, Jean Paul Gaultier and John Galliano.

Other celebrities appearing in interviews are Puma creative director of women's basketball June Ambrose, supermodels Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell, designers Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Miuccia Prada, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Wang and Victoria Beckham, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and media personality Kim Kardashian.

In Vogue: The 90s will exclusively stream on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland. It will be available on Hulu in the US, and for other countries on Disney+.

Wintour, Enninful, Bowles and Goodman also served as executive producers.