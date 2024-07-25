The Milwaukee Brewers made a prospect signing that usually would not garner much response. Fans cheered, however, when they saw the Brewers locked up Jadyn Fielder, son of former Brewer Prince Fielder. The news was broken by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The 19-year-old infielder went undrafted in the MLB draft and was available for any team to sign right out of high school.

Jadyn played his high school baseball at TNXL Academy in Florida, earning a preseason All-American honorable mention heading into his senior year. He is committed to playing college baseball at the University of North Florida.

Prince Fielder spent the first seven years of his career with the Brewers, stroking 230 home runs and earning two All-Star Game appearances. His incredible home run power endured him to Brewers fans and made this news something to cheer about on social media.

Fielders' baseball bloodline does not stop with his dad. His grandfather Cecil Fielder was an MLB player as well. Cecil and Prince are the subject of one of the most bizarre facts in all of sports. Both players ended their careers with exactly 319 home runs. That is quite the pressure on Jadyn Fielder.

Cecil spent the majority of his career with the Detroit Tigers, where Prince ended up as well. He has one thing in his trophy case that his son does not, a World Series title. Cecil was traded to the New York Yankees during the 1996 season, becoming a key part of the first title run.

Jadyn Fielder's fit in Brewers' pipeline.

Jadyn Fielder has a long time until he becomes an MLB-ready prospect. At just 19 years old, he will continue to develop in college baseball and eventually in the minors. Fielder represents a need in the pipeline as a versatile infielder and left-handed hitter. The Brewers spent their two first-round picks on an outfielder and first baseman at the recent draft. They have only a few infielders in the top ten prospect pool.

The Brewers acquired Fielder with no intention to get him in the majors any time soon. The team can take him and develop him into a player over time, but he also might not be the only Fielder in the pipeline. Jadyn's younger brother Haven Fielder is a member of the class of 2025. He is a first baseman and outfielder committed to play at San Diego State.

The Brewers have made their fans very happy with their recent move to sign Jadyn Fielder. With the recent injury to Christian Yelich, they could be depleting their prospect pool to add pieces at the MLB trade deadline. They sit atop the National League Central, but now without one of their top hitters, they are candidates to make a move.

If pieces move at the deadline and Fielder shines at the college level, Brewers fans can see Fielder start to rise in the prospect rankings.