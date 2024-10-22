The 2024 World Series will see two of baseball’s most iconic franchises, the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, battle for the crown. After a nail-biting victory over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, the Yankees punched their ticket to the Fall Classic. In a game that had fans on edge, actress Anne Hathaway captured her own emotional roller coaster while waiting for a flight at Shanghai airport, per X.

Sharing a clip on TikTok, Hathaway filmed herself anxiously following the game while waiting for her flight at Shanghai airport. “When it's the bottom of the tenth, your team just pulled ahead, and you are on the tarmac in Shanghai waiting to take off,” she wrote, perfectly encapsulating the tension and thrill of the moment. After the Yankees clinched the win, Hathaway joyously celebrated, dancing to Jay-Z's “Empire State of Mind.” Her exuberance echoed the sentiments of Yankees fans everywhere: “Worth the Wait! LET'S GOOOOOOO!!!! YANKEES WORLD SERIES BABY!!!!!”

This World Series marks a significant milestone as it brings the Yankees and Dodgers together for the first time in over 40 years. The two teams have a storied history, meeting 11 times in the World Series from 1941 to 1981, a rivalry that began when the Dodgers still played in Brooklyn. The Yankees dominate this historical matchup with an 8-3 record, including wins in their first five World Series confrontations. However, fans remember the last encounter in 1981, when the Dodgers secured their fifth title, creating a palpable tension as the teams prepare to face off once again.

Celebrity Excitement and Fan Reactions

Hathaway’s spirited reactions resonated with fans across social media platforms. Users on X shared their thoughts on the actress's excitement, with one user stating, “Anne Hathaway is goated but to break the news the Dodgers winning it all!” Others echoed their joy at her enthusiasm, with one comment highlighting, “Anne Hathaway's reactions were pure joy! Her excitement really captured the thrill of the moment for Yankees fans.” These interactions underscore the cultural crossover that sports can inspire, uniting fans, celebrities, and casual observers in a shared experience.

As the World Series approaches, the anticipation builds for a matchup that promises to be historic. The Yankees' rich legacy and the Dodgers' competitive spirit set the stage for a captivating series that will captivate baseball fans and casual observers alike. Hathaway, a native of Brooklyn and a New York University alum, embodies the passion and pride that comes with supporting her hometown team. As the countdown to the Fall Classic continues, both cities prepare for what promises to be an unforgettable showdown, making this World Series not just a battle for the championship but a celebration of two iconic American cities.