Another Round director Thomas Vinterberg jokes he will slap Chris Rock again if remake stinks.

Thomas Vinterberg, who directed the Danish Oscar-winning film, Another Round, has thoughts on the American remake. More specifically, the director had a warning for Chris Rock, who will direct an American remake.

“If he does something s**tty, he gets one more slap”

Speaking to Ekstra Bladet, Vinterberg revealed that he is excited about the remake. “The choice of Chris Rock is exciting,” he said. “It's exciting [to see] what he comes up with. I am full of good expectations.”

However, it has to be good. Vinterberg issued a joking warning to Rock. “If he does something s**tty, he gets one more slap,” he warned.

Obviously, this is a joking reference to the infamous Oscars moment with Rock and Will Smith.

Following Another Round's success, the film's rights were acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio's company, Appian Way. Rock was recently revealed as the director of the remake.

Thomas Vinterberg is known for his collaborations with Mads Mikkelsen. They collaborated on The Hunt before doing Another Round.

Another Round is a dark comedy that follows a group of high school teachers who try to push the limits of their alcohol consumption at work. Mikkelsen stars alongside Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, and Lars Ranthe. Vinterberg co-wrote the script with Tobias Lindholm.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2020. It was subsequently released in Denmark later that month in September 2020. At the 2021 Oscars, the film was up for Best International Feature Film, which it won. Thomas Vinterberg himself was also up for Best Director.