Evangeline Lilly is a Canadian actress who has been hugely successful on TV and in movies. While she is most famous for her work on Lost, Lilly is getting more and more recognition on the big screen as well, including as a star in the Ant-Man films. Given that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is here, let’s look at Evangeline Lilly’s net worth in 2023.

Evangeline Lilly’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million

Evangeline Lilly’s net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to many sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

The Canadian actress was born in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, in 1979. She was one of three daughters of a home economics teacher, her father, and a produce manager, her mother. No one from her family pursued a public career, and it seemed like Lilly would not do it as well, at least not in the sense of movies and media. After finishing high school in British Columbia, the future star actress performed many jobs, including oil changing and waiting tables, to pay for her tuition. She studied International Relations at the University of British Columbia. However, while at university, her life was about to change.

In 2002, Evangeline Lilly was noticed by a talent scout from the Ford Modelling Agency. At first, Lilly was hesitant, but after some time, she called up the agency and started looking for acting jobs. Her first few roles were minor, some even non-speaking, mostly in TV shows. She worked as a presenter on a gaming channel and also landed some commercials. Lilly likely had no idea that the year 2004 would give her a chance to star in one of the biggest shows in the history of TV.

In that year, Evangeline Lilly was encouraged to audition for a new show that was set to air on ABC. Lilly was very hesitant and even described the show as boring, but still went. It turned out that Lilly made the right call, as the TV show in question was Lost, where she made her life’s work. She played the female lead character Kate Austen. As the show grew, so did the paycheck, and some reports estimate that when the show ended in 2010, Lilly was making around $150,000 per episode. For Lost, she gained fame, popularity, and 18 award nominations, including a Golden Globe nomination in 2007 for Best Actress in a TV Series Drama. Still, what is now getting Lilly headlines is her work on the big screen.

As said previously, Evangeline Lilly was brought to fame by Lost, but she also reached into movies, riding on the wave of the success of the TV series. Her biggest accomplishment, as of right now, is the role she played in Hurt Locker, a movie that ended up with an Academy Award. Her other biggest accomplishment, in terms of movies, was her role in two Hobbit movies, where she played a character that director Peter Jackson made up, Mirkwood elf Tauriel. Since the two Hobbit movies, mainstream audiences mostly remember her work alongside Paul Rudd as Hope Van Dyne (aka the Wasp) in the Ant-Man franchise.

As per various reports, the Canadian actress and former TV star was paid under $300,000 for her work in the first Ant-Man movie, with Rudd getting $300,000 to play Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man). While Ant-Man is a much smaller Marvel character (pun intended), the film has spawned two sequels: Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018 and 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It is believed that Lilly got a raise for Ant-Man and the Wasp, and she’s reportedly getting paid on par with Rudd for Quantumania.

While Evangeline Lilly’s career on the screens, on TV and in movies, has been interesting, there has also been a lot going on outside of these mediums. Lilly has been the face of various companies, including Davidoff Coolwater Women, L’Oreal Paris, and Michelle K. Footwear. Alongside her marketing work, Lilly also pursued her own book series called The Squickerwonkers. It has been fairly popular and well-received among the community.

While she is successful, this actress is not also without controversy.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Evangeline Lilly was very vocal against mandating behavior in the US, where she lives and works. She showed defiance to isolation orders and shared it publicly, and also participated in some protests against vaccine mandates.

Still, it did not derail her movie career, which is definitely going in the right direction as she continues her key role in the MCU.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned at the net worth of Evangeline Lilly in 2023?