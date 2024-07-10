There's no question about the impact Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has had on the world of basketball over the last year and given his current trajectory, it won't be long before he's the best player and face of the NBA. Alongside his scintillating performances on the court, Edwards also happened to drop one of the sneakers of the year in his signature debut with Adidas. Now, the brand plans to make Anthony Edwards the face of their basketball line.

After signing with Adidas upon his entry to the league in 2020, it wasn't until Edwards broke out as one of the NBA's most exciting talents that he finally received his first signature model. Releasing in 2023, the Adidas AE 1 marked a massive moment in the brand's history as the sneaker was met with unwavering support from fans and sneakerheads alike. Now, its been reported that Edwards has signed a multiyear extension with Adidas, a contract reportedly worth eight figures annually.

With Anthony Edwards inking this deal, it would effectively be the biggest contract for a signature athlete Adidas has ever put forth. The Adidas AE 1 has released in eight different colorways thus far with a slew of upcoming releases slated for 2024. The unique, futuristic design of the sneakers is a total new derivative from what we've seen in term of signature sneakers over the last few years.

Coupled with an aggressive marketing campaign that matches Edwards' fierce attitude on the court, and Adidas created the perfect storm by creating a great-looking shoe to complement an even better player. each one of his releases have sold out to the public and each new colorway is met by a warm reception from sneakerheads and hoopers. While the Adidas AE 1 is a great performing sneaker on the court, it's crossover to street style and lifestyle fashion is what truly sets this model apart.

With the success of his most recent season and debut sneaker, Adidas will have a high standard to live up to when creating the subsequent Adidas AE 2. Still, this new partnership ensures Edwards' security within the brand and its clear through their recent marketing campaigns that they're all-in on the Ant Man.

The newest release for the Adidas AE 1 will come July 20 when Edwards drops the latest “Ascent” colorway both in a low-top and standard version. We're still expecting to see a number of releases throughout the year and we're definitely in for a USA-themed pack once Edwards hits the stage at the Olympics for Team USA. For now, we'll enjoy the constant drops and continue to collect every colorway of his debut sneaker while it's still around. Evidently, Anthony Edwards doesn't plan on going anywhere any time soon.