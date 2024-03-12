Minnesota Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards may be next-up as the future face of the NBA, but he's right in the spotlight for having the best signature sneaker on the court right now. Adidas is seeing release-after-release fly off the shelves and they'll be introducing another colorway that Edwards has been turning heads with. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.
Anthony Edwards is turning in a highlight reel each night for the Timberwolves and this pair has been a go-to for him this season. The first time he rocked them, he decided to give Minnesota business partner and Timberwolves fanatic, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the game-worn pair off his feet. Now, fans will get a chance to grab their own pair of the Adidas AE 1 “Velocity Blue.”
Adidas AE 1 ‘Velocity Blue'
Anthony Edwards debuted the “Velocity Blue” adidas AE 1 against the Magic tonight 🔋⚡ pic.twitter.com/csENrOrQFC
Unlike the other releases of the AE 1 that feature a black material along the collar, this pair will feature a monochromatic scheme throughout the entire shoe. With blue being Edwards' favorite color, Adidas left no stone unturned in finding their most vibrant and aggressive shade they could find. What resulted was a stunning shoe perfect for Anthony Edwards' personality, along with a nod to the Timberwolves franchise with hits of green to tie the shoes together.
The shoes feature a bold TPU mold through the upper and midsole, making these completely unique in their own right. They're equipped with Adidas' JetBoost technology for bounce and explosiveness, while the herringbone outsole allows for maximum grip to the court. We've seen Anthony Edwards make some crazy plays in these, including hitting his head on the rim during a game-winning block against the Pacers. If it's not for anything, it's “gotta be the shoes.”
Stand out color. Stand out player.
The adidas AE 1 'Velocity Blue' is launching 3/15 only at Foot Locker. pic.twitter.com/MBbmiV9lLo
The marketing around these shoes has been insane and it's clear Adidas is putting a ton of stock into Anthony Edwards as a face of their brand. They also hit the lottery in a sense, as no player in recent memory has had a desirable first signature sneaker like Edwards has at the moment. Part of this is due to Adidas' unique design that pairs perfectly with Edwards' style of play, but the main reason is the crazy highlights he's throwing up in these on a daily basis.
The adidas AE 1 retails for $120 and will be available March 15 at 10 a.m. ET, on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers, including Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Kids Foot Locker. Foot Locker will see their own exclusive release, so make sure to keep up with their page.
What do you think of these? Did Adidas hit another home run?